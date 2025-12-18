Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY) Stock Price Up 6.7% After Analyst Upgrade

Pony AI Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PONY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.7% during trading on Tuesday after Barclays upgraded the stock to a hold rating. The stock traded as high as $14.74 and last traded at $14.51. 2,355,881 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 7,409,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.60.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PONY. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Pony AI in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Pony AI from $29.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pony AI in a research note on Friday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Pony AI in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pony AI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.87.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.51.
Pony AI Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the autonomous mobility principally in the People’s Republic of China and the United States. The company provides robotruck services, such as transportation services to the logistics platforms. Pony AI Inc is based in Guangzhou, the People’s Republic of China.
