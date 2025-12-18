Jyong Biotech (NASDAQ:MENS) Trading Down 19.3% – Should You Sell?

Jyong Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MENS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 19.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.01 and last traded at $18.07. 151,391 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 269,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Jyong Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Jyong Biotech Trading Up 14.0%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jyong Biotech

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.01.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jyong Biotech stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Jyong Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MENS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Jyong Biotech Company Profile

OUR MISSION We endeavor to develop and supply first-class innovative drugs to meet our customers’ health needs. We seek to be a valuable business organization that is held in high esteem by the public. We are a science-driven biotechnology company based in Taiwan and are committed to developing and commercializing innovative and differentiated new drugs (plant-derived) mainly specializing in the treatment of urinary system diseases, with an initial focus on the markets of the U.S., the EU, and Asia.

