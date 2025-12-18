Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $121.80 and last traded at $121.80, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.35.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TMTNF shares. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a research report on Friday, October 17th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a research note on Monday, October 20th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a report on Monday, November 3rd. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.02.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

