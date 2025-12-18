SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.73 and last traded at $19.7150, with a volume of 427268 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.34.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SK Telecom in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SK Telecom had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 3.60%. On average, research analysts predict that SK Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SK Telecom by 543.6% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 593,312 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 501,125 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 16.1% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,193,435 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,217,000 after buying an additional 303,646 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SK Telecom by 236.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 383,123 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after acquiring an additional 269,135 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SK Telecom in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,319,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in SK Telecom by 108.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 347,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after acquiring an additional 180,581 shares in the last quarter.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

