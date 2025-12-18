Ferrovial (NASDAQ:FER) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 859,772 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the previous session’s volume of 403,156 shares.The stock last traded at $67.60 and had previously closed at $67.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on FER. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Ferrovial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferrovial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Ferrovial Trading Up 0.5%

Ferrovial Announces Dividend

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.68.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferrovial

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferrovial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,386,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,444,000 after acquiring an additional 472,349 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrovial by 40,717,866.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,987,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,865,000 after buying an additional 21,987,648 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Ferrovial by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 21,528,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,312,000 after acquiring an additional 10,016,475 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ferrovial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,344,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,600,000 after purchasing an additional 387,378 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its position in Ferrovial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,470,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,720,000 after purchasing an additional 137,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Ferrovial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

