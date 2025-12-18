IG Group (LON:IGG) Stock Price Up 7.8% – Still a Buy?

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,266 and last traded at GBX 1,257.27. Approximately 34,106,340 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,275% from the average daily volume of 2,479,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,166.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IGG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 target price on shares of IG Group in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 target price on shares of IG Group in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 target price on shares of IG Group in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of IG Group in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,300 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,302.

Get IG Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on IGG

IG Group Trading Up 1.9%

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,117.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,104.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.04, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

IG Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Clifford Abrahams bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,072 per share, for a total transaction of £53,600. Also, insider Breon Corcoran purchased 61,499 shares of IG Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,075 per share, for a total transaction of £661,114.25. Insiders purchased a total of 85,576 shares of company stock valued at $91,889,391 in the last ninety days. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About IG Group

(Get Free Report)

IG Group?(LSEG:IGG) is an innovative, global fintech company that delivers dynamic online trading platforms and a

robust educational ecosystem to?power the pursuit of financial freedom for the ambitious. For nearly five decades,

the Company has evolved its technology, risk management, financial products, content, and platforms to meet the

needs of its retail and institutional clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.