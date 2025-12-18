Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Stock Price Up 10.7% – Time to Buy?

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 10.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.49 and last traded at $1.4390. Approximately 1,132,499 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 890,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Cresco Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Cresco Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, ATB Capital upgraded Cresco Labs to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.12 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.94.

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.74 million. Cresco Labs had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cresco Labs Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.

