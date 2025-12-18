B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

B&M European Value Retail SA Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.36, but opened at $9.0105. B&M European Value Retail shares last traded at $9.0150, with a volume of 4,191 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have weighed in on BMRRY. Zacks Research downgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, B&M European Value Retail currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on BMRRY
B&M European Value Retail Stock Performance
About B&M European Value Retail
B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than B&M European Value Retail
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Broadcom Stock Crashes 20%—But Wall Street Sees It Soaring to $500
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Forget the Chips: 4 Industrial Plays for the AI Rebound
- What is a SEC Filing?
- MongoDB Could Hit Record Highs—But You’ll Need to Move Fast
Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.