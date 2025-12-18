Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Stock Price Down 6.3% – What’s Next?

Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.29 and last traded at $8.3550. 2,273,423 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 4,130,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.92.
Several research firms recently issued reports on CRGY. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Crescent Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $17.00 target price on Crescent Energy and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.
Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Crescent Energy had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 0.66%.The firm had revenue of $866.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.54 million. Research analysts predict that Crescent Energy Company will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. Crescent Energy’s payout ratio is currently -320.00%.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Crescent Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $3,355,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 34.7% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 155,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 40,159 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 10.4% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 440,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 41,423 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 11.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,215,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,900,000 after buying an additional 230,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryce Point Capital LLC lifted its position in Crescent Energy by 715.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC now owns 83,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 73,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.11% of the company’s stock.
Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.
