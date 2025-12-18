Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Stock Price Down 6.3% – What’s Next?

Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.29 and last traded at $8.3550. 2,273,423 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 4,130,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRGY. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Crescent Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $17.00 target price on Crescent Energy and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Get Crescent Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Trading Down 5.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.80 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.01.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Crescent Energy had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 0.66%.The firm had revenue of $866.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.54 million. Research analysts predict that Crescent Energy Company will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. Crescent Energy’s payout ratio is currently -320.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Crescent Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $3,355,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 34.7% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 155,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 40,159 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 10.4% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 440,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 41,423 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 11.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,215,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,900,000 after buying an additional 230,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryce Point Capital LLC lifted its position in Crescent Energy by 715.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC now owns 83,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 73,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Energy

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.