Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) Stock Price Down 7.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Vestis Corporation (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) dropped 7.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.42 and last traded at $7.0050. Approximately 2,019,746 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 2,358,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.56.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VSTS. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Vestis from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vestis from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Vestis from $5.50 to $6.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Vestis in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus target price of $5.95.

Vestis Trading Down 0.7%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $911.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.29 and a beta of 0.78.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $712.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.65 million. Vestis had a positive return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 1.47%.The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vestis Corporation will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William Goetz acquired 6,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $50,055.32. Following the transaction, the director owned 29,877 shares in the company, valued at $221,687.34. This represents a 29.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Meister bought 209,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,424,827.18. Following the acquisition, the director owned 19,813,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,536,808.77. This represents a 1.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased 1,180,810 shares of company stock worth $7,965,802 over the last 90 days. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vestis by 57.7% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 9,692,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547,000 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vestis by 1,265.8% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,960,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after buying an additional 1,816,633 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Vestis by 700.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,982,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,622,000 after buying an additional 1,734,442 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vestis by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,669,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,001 shares during the period. Finally, Medina Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vestis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,469,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

