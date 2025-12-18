RPC (NYSE:RES) Shares Down 5.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) traded down 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.41 and last traded at $5.4150. 327,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,618,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on RPC from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of RPC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of RPC in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of RPC in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

RPC Stock Down 0.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.91. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 0.63.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RPC had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $225.31 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPC Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. RPC’s payout ratio is presently 69.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPC

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of RPC by 8.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,960,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,851,000 after purchasing an additional 308,361 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in RPC by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,245,000 after purchasing an additional 670,432 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in RPC by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,269,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in RPC by 14.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,219,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,567,000 after buying an additional 283,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RPC by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,078,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,834,000 after buying an additional 82,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

