Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ: QUBT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/18/2025 – Quantum Computing had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

12/17/2025 – Quantum Computing is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2025 – Quantum Computing had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/8/2025 – Quantum Computing had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/1/2025 – Quantum Computing had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/25/2025 – Quantum Computing had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/22/2025 – Quantum Computing was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/19/2025 – Quantum Computing had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/17/2025 – Quantum Computing had its price target lowered by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $24.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Quantum Computing Inc, an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

