Reviewing Marcus & Millichap (MMI) and Its Peers

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) is one of 31 publicly-traded companies in the “REAL ESTATE DEV” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Marcus & Millichap to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.8% of Marcus & Millichap shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of shares of all “REAL ESTATE DEV” companies are owned by institutional investors. 39.2% of Marcus & Millichap shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.3% of shares of all “REAL ESTATE DEV” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Marcus & Millichap and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marcus & Millichap 2 2 0 0 1.50 Marcus & Millichap Competitors 192 671 298 11 2.11

Dividends

Marcus & Millichap currently has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.13%. As a group, “REAL ESTATE DEV” companies have a potential upside of 18.03%. Given Marcus & Millichap’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Marcus & Millichap has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Marcus & Millichap pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Marcus & Millichap pays out -312.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “REAL ESTATE DEV” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.7% and pay out 42.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Marcus & Millichap and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marcus & Millichap -0.89% -0.58% -0.43% Marcus & Millichap Competitors -14.50% -44.25% -1.74%

Volatility and Risk

Marcus & Millichap has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marcus & Millichap’s rivals have a beta of -6.34, indicating that their average stock price is 734% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Marcus & Millichap and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Marcus & Millichap $751.28 million -$12.36 million -175.75 Marcus & Millichap Competitors $1.48 billion -$82.46 million 1.79

Marcus & Millichap’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Marcus & Millichap. Marcus & Millichap is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Marcus & Millichap beats its rivals on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

