Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF (VGUS) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 18th

Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGUS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 16th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.2338 per share on Monday, December 22nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 18th. This is a 0.4% increase from Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGUS stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.36. The company had a trading volume of 87,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,672. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.49. Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $75.02 and a 52-week high of $76.00.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF alerts:

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF (VGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Short Treasury index. The fund tracks an index of US Treasurys with maturities of one to three months, selected and weighted by market value. VGUS was launched on Feb 7, 2025 and is issued by Vanguard.

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.