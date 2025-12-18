Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF (VGUS) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 18th

Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGUS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 16th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.2338 per share on Monday, December 22nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 18th. This is a 0.4% increase from Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.
Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF Price Performance
Shares of VGUS stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.36. The company had a trading volume of 87,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,672. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.49. Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $75.02 and a 52-week high of $76.00.
About Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Broadcom Stock Crashes 20%—But Wall Street Sees It Soaring to $500
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Forget the Chips: 4 Industrial Plays for the AI Rebound
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- MongoDB Could Hit Record Highs—But You’ll Need to Move Fast
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.