Insider Selling: Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Director Sells 754 Shares of Stock

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) Director Kevin Bitterman sold 754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.47, for a total value of $68,968.38. Following the sale, the director owned 14,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,769.11. This represents a 5.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kevin Bitterman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Disc Medicine alerts:

On Friday, December 12th, Kevin Bitterman sold 45,507 shares of Disc Medicine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $4,204,391.73.

On Tuesday, December 16th, Kevin Bitterman sold 68,923 shares of Disc Medicine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total transaction of $6,288,534.52.

On Monday, December 15th, Kevin Bitterman sold 62,693 shares of Disc Medicine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $5,722,617.04.

On Monday, December 15th, Kevin Bitterman sold 7,000 shares of Disc Medicine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.87, for a total value of $643,090.00.

On Friday, October 17th, Kevin Bitterman sold 70,000 shares of Disc Medicine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $6,223,700.00.

On Thursday, October 16th, Kevin Bitterman sold 1,425 shares of Disc Medicine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total value of $109,881.75.

On Wednesday, October 15th, Kevin Bitterman sold 22,160 shares of Disc Medicine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $1,711,416.80.

On Wednesday, October 8th, Kevin Bitterman sold 71,961 shares of Disc Medicine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total transaction of $5,079,007.38.

On Tuesday, October 7th, Kevin Bitterman sold 18,039 shares of Disc Medicine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.38, for a total transaction of $1,233,506.82.

Disc Medicine Stock Up 3.4%

NASDAQ IRON traded up $2.95 on Thursday, hitting $90.44. 439,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,319. The company has a current ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 23.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.33 and a 200 day moving average of $68.35. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.82 and a twelve month high of $99.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Trading of Disc Medicine

Disc Medicine ( NASDAQ:IRON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by ($0.29). As a group, analysts expect that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 67.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,343,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,331,000 after buying an additional 948,094 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,288,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,448,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,688,000 after acquiring an additional 51,323 shares in the last quarter. Siren L.L.C. acquired a new position in Disc Medicine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,207,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Disc Medicine by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 843,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,678,000 after purchasing an additional 84,278 shares in the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IRON. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Monday, December 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Disc Medicine from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. National Bankshares set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Disc Medicine from $86.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Disc Medicine

Disc Medicine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Disc Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disc Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.