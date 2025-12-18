Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (NASDAQ:VBIL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (NASDAQ:VBIL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 16th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.2315 per share on Monday, December 22nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 18th. This is a 1.3% increase from Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.
Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VBIL traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.31. 1,700,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,897. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.49. Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $75.01 and a 12 month high of $75.65.
Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Broadcom Stock Crashes 20%—But Wall Street Sees It Soaring to $500
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Forget the Chips: 4 Industrial Plays for the AI Rebound
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- MongoDB Could Hit Record Highs—But You’ll Need to Move Fast
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.