Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (NASDAQ:VBIL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (NASDAQ:VBIL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 16th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.2315 per share on Monday, December 22nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 18th. This is a 1.3% increase from Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VBIL traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.31. 1,700,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,897. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.49. Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $75.01 and a 12 month high of $75.65.

Get Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF alerts:

Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (VBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg 0-3M Treasury Bill index. The fund tracks an index of US Treasurys with maturities of one to three months, selected and weighted by market value. VBIL was launched on Feb 7, 2025 and is issued by Vanguard.

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.