Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.214 per share on Monday, December 22nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 18th. This is a 5.0% increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:VGLT traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $56.07. 1,985,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,207,896. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.15. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.17 and a fifty-two week high of $59.46.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

