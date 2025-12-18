Richard Markus Sells 5,052 Shares of Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Stock

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) insider Richard Markus sold 5,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $110,537.76. Following the sale, the insider owned 70,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,685.08. The trade was a 6.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Richard Markus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 17th, Richard Markus sold 4,494 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $99,587.04.

Shares of NYSE RCUS traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,175,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,446. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $26.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.75.

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.89 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 136.40% and a negative return on equity of 68.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.00) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCUS. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 3.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 88,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RCUS. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Wedbush set a $35.00 price objective on Arcus Biosciences and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.89.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

