Richard Markus Sells 5,052 Shares of Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Stock

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) insider Richard Markus sold 5,052 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $110,537.76. Following the sale, the insider owned 70,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,534,685.08. The trade was a 6.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Richard Markus also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, December 17th, Richard Markus sold 4,494 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $99,587.04.

Arcus Biosciences Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE RCUS traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,175,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,446. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $26.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.75.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.89 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 136.40% and a negative return on equity of 68.17%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.00) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCUS. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 3.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 88,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RCUS. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Wedbush set a $35.00 price objective on Arcus Biosciences and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.89.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

