Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM) Director James Feuille Sells 7,229 Shares

Chime Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHYM – Get Free Report) Director James Feuille sold 7,229 shares of Chime Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total value of $179,423.78. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,037,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,675,887.74. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

James Feuille also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 11th, James Feuille sold 176,168 shares of Chime Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $4,777,676.16.

Chime Financial Price Performance

Shares of Chime Financial stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.34. 3,005,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,455,960. Chime Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.17 and a twelve month high of $44.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chime Financial ( NASDAQ:CHYM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $543.52 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CHYM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Chime Financial in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Chime Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Chime Financial from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Arete Research raised Chime Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Chime Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chime Financial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Galileo PTC Ltd bought a new stake in Chime Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,803,793,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chime Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $518,844,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Chime Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,022,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Chime Financial by 90.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,878,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,179 shares during the period. Finally, Orland Properties Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chime Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,093,000.

Chime Financial Company Profile

Chime is a financial technology company that partners with federally regulated, FDIC-insured banks—The Bancorp Bank, N.A. and Stride Bank, N.A., Members FDIC—to provide consumer banking products and services. The company’s model is designed to eliminate common fees and simplify access to basic financial services.

Chime does not charge overdraft fees, monthly service fees, or require minimum balances.

