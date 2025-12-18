Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Insider Scott Lovett Sells 34,517 Shares

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) insider Scott Lovett sold 34,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $350,347.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,044,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,599,188.25. The trade was a 3.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Fastly Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FSLY traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.25. 3,021,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,291,445. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.33. Fastly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $12.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $158.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.04 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 12.02%. Fastly’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Fastly has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.040-0.080 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 0.030-0.070 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Fastly

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fastly by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,590,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,687,000 after purchasing an additional 300,572 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 37.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 60,524 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,375,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 371.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 202,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 159,842 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 322.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 128,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 98,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

FSLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Fastly from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fastly from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastly has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FSLY

Fastly Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.