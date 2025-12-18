Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Insider Scott Lovett Sells 34,517 Shares

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) insider Scott Lovett sold 34,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $350,347.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,044,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,599,188.25. The trade was a 3.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Fastly Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE FSLY traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.25. 3,021,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,291,445. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.33. Fastly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $12.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 0.97.
Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $158.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.04 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 12.02%. Fastly’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Fastly has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.040-0.080 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 0.030-0.070 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Fastly
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
FSLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Fastly from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fastly from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastly has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.64.
Read Our Latest Analysis on FSLY
Fastly Company Profile
Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.
