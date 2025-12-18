Insider Selling: Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) EVP Sells 9,787 Shares of Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) EVP Rong Zhou sold 9,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $256,419.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 138,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,616,726.60. The trade was a 6.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AMPH traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.50. The stock had a trading volume of 338,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,798. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.52 and a 200 day moving average of $25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.91. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.39 and a 12 month high of $40.74.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $191.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.90 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 19.70%. Equities analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMPH. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 356.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 219.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 192.8% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

