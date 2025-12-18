Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) Director Chase Carey Sells 83,500 Shares of Stock

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) Director Chase Carey sold 83,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $7,998,465.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 94,356 shares in the company, valued at $9,038,361.24. This trade represents a 46.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Chase Carey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 17th, Chase Carey sold 83,536 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total transaction of $8,098,815.20.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Chase Carey sold 81,006 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total transaction of $8,334,707.34.

On Monday, November 10th, Chase Carey sold 109,121 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $11,189,267.34.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A Price Performance

NASDAQ FWONA traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.39. 124,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,520. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $99.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.65. The company has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 112.04 and a beta of 0.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FWONA shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A by 1,304.3% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A by 55.1% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A by 196.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 8.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Featured Stories

