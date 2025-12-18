Insider Selling: Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells 7,665 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $1,250,621.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 68,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,255,592.60. The trade was a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 15th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.92, for a total transaction of $1,218,121.80.

On Friday, December 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.11, for a total transaction of $1,242,573.15.

On Wednesday, December 10th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.79, for a total transaction of $1,240,120.35.

On Monday, December 8th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.70, for a total value of $1,231,765.50.

On Friday, December 5th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.48, for a total value of $1,230,079.20.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.08, for a total value of $1,188,688.20.

On Friday, November 28th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $1,150,669.80.

On Wednesday, November 26th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total value of $1,136,642.85.

On Monday, November 24th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.62, for a total transaction of $1,123,842.30.

On Friday, November 21st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $1,103,913.30.

Atlassian Trading Up 1.9%

TEAM stock traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $165.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,183,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,429. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.48 and a 200 day moving average of $174.53. The company has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of -232.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 0.89. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 12 month low of $139.70 and a 12 month high of $326.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 3.38%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 242,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,523,000 after purchasing an additional 63,221 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 113.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 82,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,550,000 after purchasing an additional 43,960 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 208.0% in the first quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 4,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 880,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,831,000 after buying an additional 410,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on TEAM. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Atlassian in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.23.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading

