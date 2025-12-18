Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) Director Sells 83,536 Shares

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) Director Chase Carey sold 83,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total value of $8,098,815.20. Following the sale, the director owned 94,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,147,814.20. This represents a 46.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Chase Carey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 16th, Chase Carey sold 83,500 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $7,998,465.00.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Chase Carey sold 81,006 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total transaction of $8,334,707.34.

On Monday, November 10th, Chase Carey sold 109,121 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $11,189,267.34.

FWONA traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.39. 124,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,520. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $99.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.65. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.04 and a beta of 0.54.

FWONA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research cut Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A in a research report on Friday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A by 44.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A during the 3rd quarter valued at $334,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. 8.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

