Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Director Kristina Johnson Sells 13,481 Shares

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) Director Kristina Johnson sold 13,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total value of $1,039,789.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 61,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,753,521.90. The trade was a 17.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,873,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,889,877. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $52.11 and a one year high of $80.82. The company has a market capitalization of $304.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.03.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 18.38%.The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cisco Systems

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,449 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 24,622 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 9,940 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, KKM Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the third quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Melius Research boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.55.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

