Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) CEO Sells $633,600.00 in Stock

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) CEO Jeffry Householder sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.72, for a total transaction of $633,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 71,916 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,113,195.52. This represents a 6.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CPK stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $128.90. The stock had a trading volume of 102,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,632. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.17. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation has a 52 week low of $115.12 and a 52 week high of $140.59.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $179.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $167.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Chesapeake Utilities's revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Chesapeake Utilities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.150-6.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.50%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised Chesapeake Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPK. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 831.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 511,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,884,000 after acquiring an additional 456,497 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 952,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,231,000 after acquiring an additional 205,742 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the third quarter valued at $19,604,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 92.5% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 270,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,453,000 after purchasing an additional 130,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 1,395.0% in the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 131,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,647,000 after purchasing an additional 122,258 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

