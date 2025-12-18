Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 10,007,063 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 198% from the previous session’s volume of 3,353,767 shares.The stock last traded at $123.6830 and had previously closed at $120.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zoetis to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. HSBC set a $140.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.18.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Zoetis

Zoetis Stock Up 0.4%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.08. Zoetis had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 57.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.67%.

Institutional Trading of Zoetis

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,306,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,190,326,000 after purchasing an additional 419,777 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,081,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,356,000 after purchasing an additional 95,294 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at $809,491,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,659,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,629,000 after buying an additional 250,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,312,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,046,000 after buying an additional 550,859 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.