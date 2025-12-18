Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Shares Up 8% – Here’s Why

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) was up 8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.31 and last traded at $9.07. Approximately 385,207 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 494,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.3950.

Several research firms have commented on GTBIF. Zacks Research raised shares of Green Thumb Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Green Thumb Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Green Thumb Industries had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 3.77%.The firm had revenue of $291.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.98 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Green Thumb Industries Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

