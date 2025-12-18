iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 93,193 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 75,566 shares.The stock last traded at $49.1880 and had previously closed at $49.63.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Stock Up 0.9%

The company has a market cap of $882.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.41.

Get iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHAK. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,846,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,649,000 after acquiring an additional 15,129 shares during the last quarter. Sava Penzisko Drushtvo A.D. Skopje purchased a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $16,709,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 153,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,034,000 after purchasing an additional 17,803 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 189.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 146,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after purchasing an additional 95,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 141,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares during the period.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Company Profile

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.