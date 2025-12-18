Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Shares Down 8.5% – Here’s What Happened

Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) shares fell 8.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $59.05 and last traded at $59.28. 485,488 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 1,054,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.80.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Zacks Research cut shares of Structure Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Structure Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Structure Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.78.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.19 and a beta of -1.64.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPCR. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 530.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 39.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 29.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

