SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL) Stock Price Up 6% – Here’s Why

SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.05 and last traded at $2.0350. 2,382,918 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 2,578,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SNDL shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of SNDL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SNDL in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on SNDL in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Get SNDL alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNDL

SNDL Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.07 million, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 5.04.

SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $175.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.98 million. SNDL had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SNDL Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SNDL

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of SNDL by 718.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,622,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057,790 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SNDL by 203.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,292,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,160 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in SNDL in the third quarter valued at about $5,039,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SNDL in the third quarter valued at about $2,130,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in SNDL by 1,126.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 463,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 425,788 shares during the period.

About SNDL

SNDL Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Liquor Retail, Cannabis Retail, Cannabis Operations, and Investments segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use and medical markets; sells wines, beers, and spirits through wholly owned liquor stores; and private sale of recreational cannabis through wholly owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.

Further Reading

