Saab (OTCMKTS:SAABY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Saab AB – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SAABY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.05, but opened at $25.65. Saab shares last traded at $25.79, with a volume of 15,841 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Saab to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.42 and a 200 day moving average of $26.85.

Saab (OTCMKTS:SAABY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Saab had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 7.17%.The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter.

Saab AB (publ) provides products, services, and solutions for military defense, aviation, and civil security markets worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Kockums, and Combitech segments. The company develops military aviation technology, as well as conducts studies on manned and unmanned aircraft.

