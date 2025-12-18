Canadian Life Companies Split (TSE:LFE) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2025

Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (TSE:LFEGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$7.31 and last traded at C$7.28, with a volume of 106923 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.20.

Canadian Life Companies Split Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$78.23 million, a PE ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 3.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.26.

Canadian Life Companies Split Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a sep 25 dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. Canadian Life Companies Split’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.72%.

About Canadian Life Companies Split

The Companys investment objectives are (i) to provide holders of Preferred Shares with fixed cumulative preferential monthly cash dividends in the amount of $0.04375 per Preferred Share to yield 5.25% per annum on the original issue price (ii) to provide holders of Class A Shares with regular monthly cash distributions targeted to be $0.10 per Class A Share to yield 8.0% per annum on the original issue price and (iii) to return the original issue price to holders of both Preferred Shares and Class A Shares at the time of the redemption of such shares on December 1, 2012.

