Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.02, but opened at $21.69. Kodiak Sciences shares last traded at $22.5450, with a volume of 263,534 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays raised Kodiak Sciences from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on KOD

Kodiak Sciences Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.06.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kodiak Sciences

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 131.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 256.4% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 21.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 729.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 18,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.