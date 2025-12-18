NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Up 1.3% – Still a Buy?

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.01 and last traded at $4.9250. 19,818,653 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 58,456,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.

NIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NIO from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. UBS Group cut shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen raised NIO from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.80 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.73.

The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NIO. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NIO by 148.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 183.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of NIO by 4,297.2% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 15,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 15,083 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

