Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Trading 1.2% Higher – What’s Next?

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) was up 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $112.80 and last traded at $111.9510. Approximately 11,665,216 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 9,689,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Arete Research upgraded Walt Disney to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, November 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.41.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DIS

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.2%

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.15 and its 200-day moving average is $114.58. The company has a market capitalization of $199.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.78 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a yield of 139.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.87%.

Institutional Trading of Walt Disney

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 82.5% during the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Walt Disney

(Get Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.