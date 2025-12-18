Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Trading Down 2.2% – Here’s What Happened

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.46 and last traded at $4.51. 12,603,865 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 16,004,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Cowen downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LAC

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.40.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lithium Americas

In other Lithium Americas news, VP Alexi Illya Zawadzki sold 353,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $3,355,104.72. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 40,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,247.40. This represents a 89.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward Grandy sold 6,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $27,823.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 135,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,597. This trade represents a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 364,874 shares of company stock worth $3,404,477 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithium Americas

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Lithium Americas during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Gainplan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.