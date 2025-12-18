Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) Shares Up 6% – What’s Next?

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.56 and last traded at $10.12. Approximately 6,949,396 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 8,073,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Serve Robotics in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Singular Research upgraded Serve Robotics to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Serve Robotics in a research note on Monday. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Serve Robotics in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities set a $26.00 target price on shares of Serve Robotics in a report on Monday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Serve Robotics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.10 and a 200-day moving average of $11.53. The company has a market cap of $753.77 million, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of -0.14.

Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.69 million. Serve Robotics had a negative return on equity of 38.52% and a negative net margin of 4,121.58%. On average, research analysts predict that Serve Robotics Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Euan Abraham sold 25,000 shares of Serve Robotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $374,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 227,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,014.81. This trade represents a 9.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Touraj Parang sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $111,910.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,351,091 shares in the company, valued at $15,915,851.98. This trade represents a 0.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 255,895 shares of company stock valued at $3,270,304. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Serve Robotics during the third quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Serve Robotics by 316.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Serve Robotics by 166.8% in the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Serve Robotics during the third quarter worth about $59,000.

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

