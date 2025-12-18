Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Price Up 1.3% – Should You Buy?

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $186.92 and last traded at $185.88. 7,058,461 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 6,180,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.44.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.20.

The company has a market cap of $129.56 billion, a PE ratio of 117.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $202.97 and a 200 day moving average of $197.45.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The network technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 11.69%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James J. Goetz sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.33, for a total value of $2,441,625.00. Following the sale, the director owned 75,184 shares in the company, valued at $14,685,690.72. This represents a 14.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 846,408 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total value of $172,718,016.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 275,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,119,152.78. The trade was a 75.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,228,330 shares of company stock valued at $251,702,305 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $675,865,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $633,068,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 77.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,879,506 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $662,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,432 shares during the period. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at $340,883,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 108.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,467,692 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $502,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,738 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

