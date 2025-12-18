ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Trading Down 2.1% – Should You Sell?

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $151.15 and last traded at $153.22. 9,622,740 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 8,271,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research cut ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.09.

ServiceNow Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $865.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $920.25. The company has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $3.98. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 18.74%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.60, for a total transaction of $336,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 63,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,215,544. The trade was a 3.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.60, for a total value of $242,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 47,930 shares in the company, valued at $7,745,488. This represents a 3.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,310 shares of company stock worth $2,533,585. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 200.0% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $30,000. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

