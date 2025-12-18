Themes Cybersecurity ETF Declares Annual Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:SPAM)

Themes Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:SPAM – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, December 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1501 per share on Friday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 48.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 18th.

Shares of Themes Cybersecurity ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 993. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 million, a P/E ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.93. Themes Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $24.90 and a one year high of $36.42.

The Themes Cybersecurity ETF (SPAM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Cyber Security index. The fund seeks to track a concentrated index of stocks from developed markets that derive their revenues from digital security software. Stocks are weighted based on market capitalization.

