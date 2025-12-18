Themes US Small Cap Cash Flow Champions ETF (NASDAQ:SMCF) Declares $1.28 Annual Dividend

Themes US Small Cap Cash Flow Champions ETF (NASDAQ:SMCF – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 1.2807 per share on Friday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 383.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 18th.

Themes US Small Cap Cash Flow Champions ETF Price Performance

Shares of SMCF stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.45. 19 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.36. Themes US Small Cap Cash Flow Champions ETF has a 12-month low of $24.03 and a 12-month high of $35.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Themes US Small Cap Cash Flow Champions ETF alerts:

Themes US Small Cap Cash Flow Champions ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Themes US Small Cap Cash Flow Champions ETF (SMCF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 75 US small-cap companies identified to have high cash flow yield. SMCF was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by Themes.

Receive News & Ratings for Themes US Small Cap Cash Flow Champions ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Themes US Small Cap Cash Flow Champions ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.