Sonoro Energy (CVE:SNV) Stock Price Up 25% – Should You Buy?

Sonoro Energy Ltd. (CVE:SNV – Get Free Report) rose 25% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 189,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 147,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.36, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of -14.92.
Sonoro Energy Ltd. explores for, appraises, develops, and produces oil and gas resources in Southeast Asia. The company holds a 25% interest in the Selat Panjang Production Sharing Contract covering an area of approximately 940 square kilometers located in Riau province, Central Sumatra. The company was formerly known as Sonic Technology Solutions Inc and changed its name to Sonoro Energy Ltd.
