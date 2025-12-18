Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (VBIL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.23 on December 22nd

Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (NASDAQ:VBIL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 16th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.2315 per share on Monday, December 22nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 18th. This is a 1.3% increase from Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of VBIL stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,700,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,897. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.49. Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $75.01 and a 52-week high of $75.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBIL. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF by 368.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF

The Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (VBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg 0-3M Treasury Bill index. The fund tracks an index of US Treasurys with maturities of one to three months, selected and weighted by market value. VBIL was launched on Feb 7, 2025 and is issued by Vanguard.

