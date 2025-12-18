Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 18th

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BNDGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.2466 per share on Monday, December 22nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 18th. This is a 3.4% increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of BND stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $74.15. The stock had a trading volume of 6,933,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,995,715. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $71.10 and a 12 month high of $75.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,870,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,267,835,000 after buying an additional 22,636,769 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 124,942,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,292,008,000 after acquiring an additional 10,046,828 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,579,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,087,000 after acquiring an additional 4,971,692 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,913,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,348,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,912,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686,304 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

