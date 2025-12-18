BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Updates Q4 2026 Earnings Guidance

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.030-0.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $138.0 million-$148.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $145.6 million. BlackBerry also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.140-0.160 EPS.

BlackBerry Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of BB stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.38. The stock had a trading volume of 20,406,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,711,146. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -438.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. BlackBerry has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $6.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.21.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 0.60%.BlackBerry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.140-0.160 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.030-0.050 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BlackBerry will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of BlackBerry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. TD Securities downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on BlackBerry from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.60 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackBerry

In other news, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 28,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total value of $130,944.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 568,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,917.68. This trade represents a 4.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 5,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total value of $27,322.68. Following the transaction, the insider owned 291,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,990.80. This trade represents a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 88,565 shares of company stock worth $423,706 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackBerry

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in BlackBerry by 2.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 128,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in BlackBerry by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 401,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 113,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 823,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,667 shares during the last quarter. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

See Also

