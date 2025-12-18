Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Stock Price Up 3.5% – Still a Buy?

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $80.35 and last traded at $78.09. Approximately 9,962,768 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 15,037,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.45.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NBIS. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nebius Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Nebius Group from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. CICC Research began coverage on Nebius Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Nebius Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.42 and a beta of 3.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.18 and its 200-day moving average is $80.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nebius Group by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 19,424 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Nebius Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,587,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,514,000 after acquiring an additional 92,710 shares in the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the first quarter valued at $869,000. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

