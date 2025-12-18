D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Trading Up 4.8% – Still a Buy?

Shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) were up 4.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.84 and last traded at $24.94. Approximately 26,895,077 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 60,705,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.80.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QBTS. Mizuho started coverage on D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $35.00 price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, D-Wave Quantum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.13.

The company has a current ratio of 54.68, a quick ratio of 54.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.20.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 million. D-Wave Quantum had a negative net margin of 1,651.81% and a negative return on equity of 97.58%. D-Wave Quantum’s revenue was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other D-Wave Quantum news, CFO John M. Markovich sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $4,588,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,482,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,017,129.56. This represents a 11.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rohit Ghai sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total value of $242,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 37,778 shares in the company, valued at $917,249.84. The trade was a 20.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,448,375 shares of company stock worth $39,155,482. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QBTS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 58.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,285,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,766,000 after buying an additional 4,166,721 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 69.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 544,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 223,672 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 150,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 76,603 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in D-Wave Quantum in the 1st quarter valued at $3,532,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 95,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 52,502 shares in the last quarter. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

