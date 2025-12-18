Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Trading Up 2.9% – Still a Buy?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $287.16 and last traded at $284.95. 11,209,644 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 14,252,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $276.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on TSM. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Sunday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.00.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 2.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $292.66 and a 200-day moving average of $258.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.34% and a net margin of 43.72%.The firm had revenue of $32.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.9678 per share. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westfuller Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% during the third quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.