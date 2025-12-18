Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Shares Up 3.3% – Here’s Why

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $142.97 and last traded at $138.57. Approximately 5,341,602 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 5,554,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $165.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $160.00 target price on Credo Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Credo Technology Group from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.85.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.39 and a 200-day moving average of $128.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 121.55 and a beta of 2.63.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $268.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.99 million. Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 26.63%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 272.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Credo Technology Group

In related news, Director Pantas Sutardja sold 1,875 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.35, for a total transaction of $355,031.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,893,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,011,669.15. This trade represents a 0.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 18,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total value of $2,759,330.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 301,891 shares in the company, valued at $46,237,625.56. This trade represents a 5.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,311,246 shares of company stock worth $200,335,333. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.